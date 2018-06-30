Donald Trump Defends ICE from Radical Left

President Donald Trump defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after a growing number of Democrats called for the abolishment of the agency.

“To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements,” Trump wrote. “So brave!”

After Democratic upstart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat her incumbent Democrat opponent in a primary challenge on the platform of abolishing ICE, Kirsten Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signaled support for the idea.

“The radical left Dems want you out,” Trump said to ICE agents. “Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!”