Maxine Waters Warns Would-Be Assassins: ‘If You Shoot Me, You Better Shoot Straight’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Saturday told demonstrators in Los Angeles protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies that anyone who shoots at the lawmaker “better shoot straight.”

“No, we have members of Congress trying to intimidate me,” Waters began. “I have no fear. I’m in this fight. I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me.”

“All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she warned.

Waters claimed on Thursday she was forced to pull out of events in Alabama and Texas after she received death threats.

“There was one very serious death threat made against me on Monday from an individual in Texas, which is why my planned speaking engagements in Texas and Alabama were cancelled (sic) this weekend,” the outspoken Trump critic said in a statement. “This is just one in several very serious threats the United States Capitol Police are investigating in which individuals threatened to shoot, lynch, or cause me serious bodily harm.”

Waters urged supporters at an event last Saturday to “create a crowd,” and “push back,” against Trump officials over the administration’s immigration policies.

“You tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she ordered.

The Congressional Black Caucus member later raised eyebrows after she told MSNBC that she has “no sympathy,” for Trump administration officials experiencing public harassment.

“They tend to not want to confront this president or even leave, but they know what they’re doing is wrong,” Waters said. “I want to tell you, these members of his cabinet who remain and try to defend him, they won’t be able to go to a restaurant, they won’t be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store.”

“They’re going to protest. They’re absolutely going to harass them until they decide that they’re going to tell the president, ‘No, I can’t hang with you,’ she added.

President Donald Trump criticized Waters’ comments this week, describing the California Democrat as “an extraordinarily low IQ person.”

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party,” President Trump tweeted. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”