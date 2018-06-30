Open Borders Ralliers Raise Holocaust Imagery to Vilify Trump Administration

WASHINGTON, DC — Open borders protesters in Washington, DC, laid the defamatory slurs on thick in protest signs attacking President Trump, his administration, and Republicans as racists on the basis of separating minors from adults who illegally cross the U.S. southern border.

One sign depicted the President as Hitler with the words, “History has its eyes on you”:

“This is some Nazi SHIT,” read another:

One man held a “concentration camps are bad,” sign:

“This reboot sucks,” read a sign that displayed the image of a star like ones used to pin on Jews during the Holocaust:

“ICE Trump Republicans = Nazis,” read another sign held aloft in front of the White House:

More signs lambasted Trump and others as racists. Many signs suggested deporting “racists” and keeping illegal aliens in the United States.

“Keep the kids, deport the racists,” read a simple black sign written in white letters:

“MAGA Values Fear Bigotry Child Abuse,” read a sign slapped on a puppet-like image of the President on a pole:

One man held up a sign with photos of past racial segregation in the U.S. with the words, “Don’t be on the wrong side of history again”:

The leftist Answer Coalition and National Nurses United had protesters waving signs. An Answer Coalition sign joined in the “racism” accusation chorus.

As the final straggling protesters brought up the end of the protest march, two protesters held American flags upside down.

President Trump is the first of several presidents to finally bring about the congressionally approved move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the capital of Jerusalem.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day this year Trump proclaimed that Americans have a “moral obligation to combat anti-Semitism, confront hate and prevent genocide.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana