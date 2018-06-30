PHOTOS: Top Signs of Open Borders Activists Rallying to Abolish ICE
Open borders activists across the country gathered Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy and in favor of abolishing the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Here are some of the best signs from Saturday’s rallies in Washington, DC, and New York City:
Half-body puppet-like depiction of President Donald Trump with a sign on his chest with defamatory slurs at the Washington, DC protest (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A protester in New York holding up a sign accusing the Trump administration of putting babies in jails, hinting at the Trump administration’s now-rescinded policy of immigration agents separating illegal migrant children from their parents at the border (Credit: John Carney/Breitbart News)
A left-wing protester in Washington, DC calling for abolishing ICE and opening up the United States border to illegal aliens. (Credit: Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)
A ‘Fuck ICE’ sign left on the ground at the Washington, DC protest. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A yellow sign in front of the White House with the words: SHAME: Families Belong Together. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A sign in Washington, DC, with the words “Abolish ICE” depicting someone’s rear end defecating on the word “ICE” in an apparent insult to the immigration enforcement agency. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A table at the DC protest displaying several types of socialist propaganda, including newspapers, books, and pamphlets. (Credit: Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)
A DC protester’s hand grasping a sign decrying American laws as unethical. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A protester holding up a sign in DC depicting a child with his arms raised while a hand comes out to grab him. Directly above the hand-drawn image are the words “Zero Tolerance for Kidnapping.” (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
An anti-Trump open borders protester in New York holding a profane sign calling the Trump administration “fascists.” The sign reads: “Our huddled masses will beat your fascist asses.” (Credit: John Carney/Breitbart News)
An open borders protester in DC holding a sign depicting a raised fist flanked by two U.S. flags. (Credit: Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)
Anti-borders activists have been staging multiple protests across the country over the past few weeks calling to abolish ICE and stop the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce immigration laws.
The Women’s March organized a protest Thursday in Washington, DC, calling for “abolishing border security. Open-borders activists camped out for days in front of Portland, Oregon’s, ICE headquarters. Activists embarked on a “24-day hunger strike” to protest illegal immigration.
