Top Venture Capital Firm Tight Lipped About Barack Obama Visit

Former President Barack Obama on Friday visited a prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Andrew Chen, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, posted a photo on Twitter of Obama posing Friday with a large group of people, including several venture capitalists at the firm based in Menlo Park, California.

The firm on Saturday declined to comment on the reason for the visit. The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment Saturday.

In May, the Obamas delved into the world of Silicon Valley with a partnership with Netflix to develop original content for the video streaming company.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for the streaming platform, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” a statement from Netflix said.

The former president recently told a Las Vegas conference, organized by cloud software firm Okta, that he aims to use the online streaming giant to help “train the next generation of leaders.”

Obama suggested in a June 2016 interview with Bloomberg that he could envision working at a venture capital firm after leaving the White House.

“The skill set of starting my presidential campaigns—and building the kinds of teams that we did and marketing ideas—I think would be the same kinds of skills that I would enjoy exercising in the private sector,” Obama said.

“The conversations I have with Silicon Valley and with venture capital pull together my interests in science and organization in a way I find really satisfying.”

