WATCH: D.C. Open Borders Activists: ‘Shame’ on Trump’s Immigration Policy

Thousands of open borders activists marching against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies on Saturday in Washington, DC, held signs and chanted “shame, shame,” urging people to vote against the president in the upcoming elections.

A video of Saturday’s Families Belong Together March in D.C. shows the throngs of activists marching down Pennsylvania Avenue to the U.S. Capitol building while holding hands to form a chain.

The anti-borders protest, organized by the left-wing organization MoveOn.org, showed demonstrators holding signs saying, “I Am a Child” and shouted “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Donald Trump has to go!”

Breitbart News reporter Michelle Moons noted that many of the protesters chanted “shame, shame” on the Trump administration and urged the public to vote administration officials cracking down on the flow of illegal immigrants coming into the United States “out” of office.

Intermittent chants of “shame, shame” and “vote them out” at DC anti-borders protest pic.twitter.com/swizQO0qbn — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) June 30, 2018

Community organizer Lisa Fithian, who spent days training protesters for Saturday’s march and for a separate Women’s March in D.C. on Thursday calling for abolishing border security, led the crowd at the front and briefly told Breitbart News that she supported amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“In Washington, DC, there’s no such thing as an illegal person; everyone is a human being, Fithian told Breitbart News as she was walking down the march route, before warning other protesters that Breitbart News was at the event.

The crowd stopped at one point to boo loudly in front of the Trump International Hotel on the Pennsylvania Avenue route and held hands in a circle before continuing to Capitol Hill.