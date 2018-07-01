Oregon Gun Grabbers Forced to Surrender When State’s Supreme Court Steps In

The gun grabbers pushing a ballot initiative to ban commonly owned semiautomatic rifles gave up their fight after the Oregon Supreme Court indicated the language of initiative did not pass muster.

On June 27, 2018, Breitbart News reported the high court ruled the language in the attempt to ban “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines was too imprecise. The Oregonian quoted Chief Justice Thomas Balmer saying, “We conclude that the (ballot title) caption could accurately state that the proposed measure would criminalize the possession and transfer of many semiautomatic weapons, as well as magazines holding over 10 rounds.”

The high court’s ruling meant the initiative’s proponents only had to re-submit language to the court for approval and pick up approximately 80,000 signatures, all by July 6.

On June 28, the day after the high court’s ruling, proponents of the gun ban initiative gave up.

The NRA-ILA observed:

Thank you to NRA members and Second Amendment supporters that submitted comments on the draft ballot title and helped to spread the word about the impacts of Initiative Petition 43! Unfortunately, gun control proponents are not finished. They will be back in the legislature during the 2019 session to push their agenda as well as re-file this initiative for the 2020 ballot. While your NRA is at the Capitol on a daily basis throughout the legislative session, it is ultimately citizens like you contacting their legislators who make the difference.

The gun control proponents are expected to make another run at getting their initiative on the ballot in 2019.

