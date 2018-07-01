Police: Robber Fleeing Cops Electrocuted to Death by Jumping on Subway Tracks

A suspect accused of committing armed robbery at a Bronx deli early Sunday morning met an untimely end when he jumped off an elevated subway platform to escape the cops and hit the third rail, police said.

The New York Post reports that officers responded to a report of an armed robbery after midnight at the Paya Deli on W. 192 St. and Jerome Ave. when they began pursuing a suspect matching the robber’s description.

The suspect then fled on foot to a No. 4 line subway station on Fordham Road and Jerome Avenue and attempted to cross the subway tracks from the northbound side to the southbound side, police said.

While the suspect tried to cross the tracks, he hit the part of the tracks where electrical current flows and died.

Police say the suspect died of electrocution and found a gun on him while conducting a search of his body.

Officials say that a train pulled into the station around that time, but do not suspect the man died from being hit by a subway car.

Although this one suspect did not get caught by the cops alive, other armed robbers fleeing police eventually found themselves in custody. In May, a bystander witnessed an armed robbery suspect fleeing the police and tripped him, giving the officers pursuing the suspect a chance to arrest him.