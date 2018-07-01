Poll: 3-in-4 Swing Voters Oppose Democrat Plan to Abolish ICE

The vast majority of swing voters across the United States oppose the Democrats’ latest plan to abolish all immigration enforcement by ending the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
In recent weeks, Democrats in the House and Senate, along with progressive liberals like Cynthia Nixon in New York and most recently insurgent Democrat candidate for Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been demanding ICE be abolished and all immigration enforcement be ended. House Democrats are now crafting legislation that would officially abolish ICE.
The latest Harvard/Harris Poll, though, reveals that swing voters are overwhelmingly opposed to the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S.
Nearly 3-in-4 swing voters, about 73 percent, of swing voters said they do not want ICE to be disbanded. Less than 30 percent of swing voters said they support the abolishment of ICE.
Likewise, Americans in general oppose the Democrats’ plan to abolish ICE. Nearly 70 percent of Americans polled in the Harvard/Harris Poll said they do not support ending ICE and thus all immigration enforcement.
Abolishing ICE, as Breitbart News reported, would have allowed more than 1.6 million illegal aliens to have gone free throughout the U.S. in the last five years.
"If Democrats had their way and ICE been abolished five years ago, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of which are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported." https://t.co/ob3KciHcnW
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 28, 2018
As Breitbart News reported, Democrats lost support in the 2018 midterm elections in battleground districts after weeks of opposing all immigration enforcement and promoting an agenda that ends all border enforcement.
Americans overwhelmingly support ending illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration levels, at which more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted to the U.S. every year. The majority of swing voters say they oppose importing more foreign workers to compete against Americans for jobs.
Meanwhile, nearly two out of three Americans say they support reducing legal immigration, and more Americans support zero immigration to the U.S. than current legal immigration levels. More than four in nine in black Americans in swing districts across the country say immigration has made life “worse” in America.
