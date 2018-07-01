Poll: 3-in-4 Swing Voters Oppose Democrat Plan to Abolish ICE

The vast majority of swing voters across the United States oppose the Democrats’ latest plan to abolish all immigration enforcement by ending the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In recent weeks, Democrats in the House and Senate, along with progressive liberals like Cynthia Nixon in New York and most recently insurgent Democrat candidate for Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been demanding ICE be abolished and all immigration enforcement be ended. House Democrats are now crafting legislation that would officially abolish ICE.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll, though, reveals that swing voters are overwhelmingly opposed to the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S.

Nearly 3-in-4 swing voters, about 73 percent, of swing voters said they do not want ICE to be disbanded. Less than 30 percent of swing voters said they support the abolishment of ICE.