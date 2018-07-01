Video: Man Cries Tears of Joy for Low Black Unemployment Under Trump

An African-American man named Henry Davis uploaded a video of himself crying tears of joy for the state of the economy under President Donald Trump.

After describing some of Trump’s economic accomplishments, Davis recalled how a black woman named Celia Griffin praised Trump during a speech at the Foxconn factory in Wisconsin.

“He had this black lady come up there and give a little speech about how her life has changed because of some of his accomplishments,” he said. “I’m just so proud, I’m just proud to be an American.”

“I’m just crying because I’m just — I’m like it’s a good time to be alive. And to be able to witness what’s really going on. And we got a chance — I’m just talking about from a black perspective. If you really want to work and get up off your a** and do something, you can do it.”

“Black people working – you know what I’m saying — jobs [are] coming back, factories [are] opening up,” he continued. “He helping with the drug epidemic and all of that.”

I'M LITERALLY IN TEARS RIGHT NOW BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP!! pic.twitter.com/ZGBzKsnPSL — Henry Davis (@Henryhahadavis) June 29, 2018

Davis added that while he respected former President Barack Obama, Trump was unique in his ability to boost the American economy.

“And again, Barack Obama, I respected the office. I respected the fact that he was the president, but ain’t nobody like Trump, man,” he said. “If you want to work, [there’s] jobs out here.”

Trump has repeatedly touted his achievements regarding minority unemployment figures, with Hispanic and black unemployment currently at record lows.

Unemployment for Black Americans is the lowest ever recorded. Trump approval ratings with Black Americans has doubled. Thank you, and it will get even (much) better! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

It is not the first time that Davis has uploaded online videos giving his thoughts on politics and the Trump administration. Some of his previous videos have seen him discuss topics such as illegal immigration and the behavior of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

