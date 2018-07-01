WATCH: Crews Rescue Deaf Puppy from 50-Foot Hole After 30 Hours

A group of determined volunteers in Alabama spent 30 hours successfully rescuing a seven-week-old deaf puppy from a 50-foot hole Friday, according to video footage of the rescue.

The crew consisting of firefighters, and plumbers banded together to rescue a white and grey-spotted puppy named Toffee using different objects—including nets and food items—to lift the pup out of a crevice too narrow for humans to enter.

The pup fell down a narrow crevice behind a home in Huntsville late Thursday afternoon, and the motley crew of workers spent tireless hours since then trying to save Toffee.

Local television stations in Huntsville live-streamed the effort on their Facebook page, and social media users across the country watched with bated breath to see if Toffee would make it out of the hole safely and offered their prayers.

The crews reached a breakthrough on Friday at midnight—which occurs three hours and 50 minutes into the live stream video—when the rescuers began lifting a pole out of the ground with the pup not too far behind.

The crowd surrounding the rescue team erupted in cheers when the canine came out of the crevice and saw her foster mother, Karen Smith.

Social media also erupted in cheers when the puppy was returned to her rightful owner.

“Thank you to all the volunteers and thank god!” one commenter wrote.

“You all are heroes,” another user chimed in on the live stream.

Toffee wagged her tail out of joy as Smith cradled the rescued pup in her arms.

“This is a miracle,” Smith told WHNT after the rescue. “I still can’t believe it.”