Three-Year-Old Birthday Girl Dies After Idaho Mass Stabbing

A three-year-old girl has died from injuries sustained during a mass stabbing attack during her own birthday party on Saturday in a Boise, Idaho apartment complex.

Five other children and three adults were also injured during the mass stabbing. Six of the victims are between three and twelve years old.

Authorities have not identified the girl.

The suspect, 30-year-old Timmy Kinner of Los Angeles, was charged with first-degree murder on Monday, in addition to multiple counts of aggravated battery and injury to a child. After electing to represent himself in court, a judge ordered he still be appointed a public defender.

Kinner is reported to have been a “temporary resident” of the apartment complex. He had been asked to leave on Friday. Local police say he returned the next day and attacked people attending the girl’s birthday party.

The apartment complex is home to refugee families, but Kinner is not a refugee.

Boise Police Chief William Bones said, “Our victims are some of the newest members of our community. They’re victims of their past homes who have fled violence from Syria, Iraq, and Ethiopia. This was an attack against those who are most vulnerable — our children.”

Bones also said the victims and location of the mass stabbing will lead police to investigate if the attack was a “hate crime.” The FBI is assisting local authorities’ investigation.

Police say Kinner’s motive is unknown.

