Corey Stewart: ‘Democrats Will Never Win Another Election’ if They Push to Abolish ICE

Virginia Senate Republican candidate Corey Stewart told Breitbart News Sunday in an exclusive interview that “Democrats will never win another election” if they push to abolish the Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

Corey Stewart is the at-large chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County (PWC) and hopes to defeat Sen. Time Kaine (D-VA) in the 2018 midterm elections.

Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House asked the Virginia conservative about the rising number of Democrats calling to abolish ICE.

Corey Stewart said that if the Democrats “actually pursue this” movement to abolish ICE, “the Democrats will never win another election, ever.”

Stewart continued, “If we got rid of ICE, you wouldn’t be able to go outside of your home. We got all of these illegal aliens, MS-13 gang members, violent criminals coming across the border, and we have brave men and women who work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as ICE, who are apprehending these individuals and kicking them out of the country. If the Democrats want to support illegal alien criminals by abolishing ICE, like eliminating the police, if they try to do that, they are doomed. They may be doomed anyway.”

A recent poll suggests that three-in-four swing voters and 60 percent of Democrats oppose the Democrat proposal to abolish ICE.

“The left has been pushing around the average Joe for too long,” Stewart added.

During the interview, Stewart and House also discussed President Donald Trump's potential Supreme Court nominee.

“This president has the opportunity to restore American values, American, culture,” Stewart told House, adding that Trump should pick a “conservative justice who will keep the original intent of the Constitution.”

Stewart faces off against Kaine, a one-time senator, whom Stewart described as a “very far-left ideologue” who is “completely off his rocker.”

“[Kaine] believes that Donald Trump is unpopular in Virginia, I think he is in for a rude awakening in the fall.”

Breitbart News Sunday airs on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 7:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern.