Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó warns that illegal immigration cannot be controlled without a “strong and effective” border.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House, Szijjártó explained how Hungary — and specifically Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s right-wing government — has successfully cut illegal immigration down by more 99 percent.

Like President Trump, who has repeatedly asked the Republican-controlled Congress to authorize a U.S. southern border wall, Szijjártó says that success at the Hungarian border is only possible with “strong and effective infrastructure.”

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

“We made a very clear decision that we protect our border in a way that we have full control,” Szijjártó told Breitbart News. “And we understood that if you have a land border, multiple hundreds of kilometers long — not as long as yours with Mexico, but long enough from [a] Central European perspective — if you don’t build a safe, or let’s say, a strong and effective infrastructure, you are not able to control that fully.”

“So we built an infrastructure, a fence, we have the military there, we have the police there, and we are very, very strict on holding everybody out who want to come illegally,” Szijjártó continued.

Despite Trump’s border wall being his central campaign promise from the 2016 presidential election, the Republican Congress has only handed over $1.6 billion for replacement fencing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Congress placed restrictions on how Trump can build new barriers at the southern border, barring him from building the strong and effective border wall he has consistently said the country needs to end illegal immigration.

Critics, who want to see the border wall already constructed, say Trump doesn’t need Congress to build a wall along the southern border, demanding he authorizes construction immediately with the help of the U.S. military.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven to eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.