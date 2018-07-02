Huntress Shoots Black Giraffe, Stands Her Ground amid Social Media Backlash

Huntress Tess Thompson Talley is standing her ground while facing backlash for shooting a black giraffe on a recent hunt in Africa.

Talley, who is from Kentucky, appeared in a post-hunt photo showing herself, her rifle, and the giraffe. The Sun reports that she captioned the photo, “Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite a while. I knew it was the one.”

She added, “He was over 18 years old, 4,000 lbs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him.”

The photos of the hunt were tweeted by Africa’s Digest:

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

Responses to the photos included one reader who wrote: “A very sad example of a person who lives for the thrill of the moment, and who has a dreadful sense of entitlement to kill for her own pleasure.”