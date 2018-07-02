June 2018 Saw Second-Highest Number of Background Checks Ever

June 2018 dipped below record-breaking levels for background checks but still witnessed enough checks to come in as the second-highest June of all time.

FBI numbers show that there were 1,935,691 background checks performed in June 2018. The all-time record was 2,131,485 checks, set in June 2016.

Last June witnessed 1,901,768 checks, which was the second best June on record until this year.

Background check numbers have been increasing in the wake of the gun control push that followed the Parkland school shooting. That horrific shooting occurred on February 14, 2018, and Breitbart News reported that March, April, and May 2018 all broke records for the most background checks in their respective months.

Membership in gun rights’ organizations has surged since the Parkland shooting as well. The NRA now has six million members and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) witnessed a 1,200% increase in members aged 18-20.

SAF’s membership surge came as Parkland gun control activists were pushing to raise the legal age for long gun purchases from 18 to 21.

