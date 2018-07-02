Pat Buchanan: Democrats ‘Denouncing’ ICE Agents as If ‘They’re Brown Shirts’

Populist conservative author and columnist Pat Buchanan says Democrats are now “denouncing” agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency “as though they were brown shirts.”

In recent weeks, Democrats in the House and Senate, along with progressive liberals like Cynthia Nixon in New York and most recently insurgent Democrat candidate for Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been demanding ICE be abolished and all immigration enforcement be ended. House Democrats are now crafting legislation that would officially abolish ICE.

During an interview with Ramond Aroyo for the Laura Ingraham Show, Buchanan said Democrats are moving to the far left on the issue immigration enforcement, a political risk that may have severe consequences in the 2018 midterm elections.

Buchanan said:

You’re talking about Americans who are protecting the United States from MS-13, who are rounding up illegal immigrants who are beating their wives and driving drunk and killing people. They do all this dangerous and tough work to protect our country from people who have broken the law, broke into the country, are committing crimes, and [Democrats are] denouncing them as though they were brown shirts. [Emphasis added]

Most recent polling has shown that not only are Republicans vastly opposed to abolishing ICE, by about 78 percent, but also the majority of Democrats and swing voters are opposed to the open borders plan.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that 73 percent of swing voters said they do not support the Democrats’ plan to abolish ICE, while nearly 60 percent of Democrats say the same. In general, the majority of Americans, nearly 70 percent, said they oppose the abolishment of ICE.

As Breitbart News reported, abolishing ICE would have allowed more than 1.6 million illegal aliens –many of which are convicted violent criminals — to have been able to freely stay in the U.S. over the last five years.