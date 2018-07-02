White House Dedicates Staff to SCOTUS Selection and Confirmation

The White House is dedicating several administration staff members to the selection and confirmation process for appointing a nominee to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court of the United States.

White House Counsel Don McGahn and the Counsel’s Office will oversee the process of selection and confirmation of a SCOTUS nominee.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah “will oversee communications, strategy and messaging coordination with Capitol Hill allies,” according to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Shah will be taking leave from his press position to be completely dedicated to the Supreme Court nomination.

Director of the Office of Public Liaison Justin Clark “will oversee White House outreach with key constituencies, coalitions, grassroots organizations and allies,” according to Sanders.

White House and Trump administration personnel within the Eisenhower Executive Office Building will be working on the project. “Teams of attorneys from the White House Counsel’s Office and Department of Justice are working to ensure the President has all the information he needs to choose his nominee,” according to Sanders.

“The Department of Justice is fully engaged to support the nomination and confirmation efforts,” the press secretary assured.

President Donald Trump will announce his choice for the Supreme Court seat on Monday, July 9. He is expected to choose one of seven potential nominees named on his previously compiled list of 25 candidates.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana