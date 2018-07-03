Transcript as follows:

PRESS: “There was a primary in several states — your state, home state of Maryland — and also up in New York, where the fourth most powerful Democrat in the United States Congress — Congressman Joe Crowley — was knocked out by a young woman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Twenty-eight years old, never ran for office before. Big progressive — calls herself a Democratic Socialist, actually. Sort of like Bernie Sanders did. She was a Bernie Sanders supporter. And in Maryland, Ben Jealous — another strong progressive wins the nomination of governor. What’s this tell you about where the Democratic Party is going today?”

PEREZ: “Well, my daughters —I have three kids — two of whom — one just graduated college, one is in college and they were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria. She represents the future of our party. She ran a spirited campaign. I have great respect for Joe Crowley. Joe Crowley is a good Democrat — one of the sponsors of the Medicare for all bill.”