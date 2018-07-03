Eric Trump Runs into New York City Traffic to Rescue Ailing Woman

President Trump’s son, Eric, rushed to rescue a woman passed out near a train station in New York City, dodging morning rush hour traffic to flag down an ambulance.

An eyewitness told the Washington Examiner Monday that the younger Trump and members of his security detail came to the unidentified woman’s aid by the F train subway stop near 6th Avenue and 57th Street Wednesday morning and tended to her until help arrived.

“I watched as Eric looked up, spotted an ambulance slowly passing by on 6th, ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention,” said the observer, who requested anonymity from the Examiner.

The anonymous witness said that despite Trump’s prominent role as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and his status as the president’s son, nobody seemed to notice Trump’s Good Samaritan act.

“I don’t know if anyone really noticed all of this going on, there wasn’t a crowd of people watching,” said the observer.

The president’s son confirmed with the outlet that he flagged down the ambulance and thanked the paramedics who took over after he and his security detail left the scene.

“I’m glad we were able to play a small role in getting help for the woman on 58th Street,” Trump told the Examiner. “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City,” he added.

Although not often publicized, many members of the Trump family have done good deeds for others behind the scenes. In 2016, Donald Trump Jr. helped a stalled motorist in Mesa, Arizona, before heading to a campaign event.

President Trump also did a good deed of his own. In 1986, the Associated Press reported that Donald Trump fought to prevent a family farm in Georgia from being foreclosed on. The farm’s owner had committed suicide in a desperate attempt to save his land.