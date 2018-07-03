Good Boy: ‘Hero’ Dog Saves Owner from Rattlesnake

“Todd” saved his owner Paula Godwin while on a walk, and was bitten in the process.

The golden retriever was walking with Godwin along a path near their home in Arizona when he spotted a rattlesnake. Immediately, Godwin’s furry companion leapt between her and the potential attacker.

Todd was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital in Anthem, Arizona to be treated for the bite, and is doing just fine now. Pictures of the good boy’s swollen face were posted on social media.

“Todd’s going so well he is a wonder to me how he is healing,” Godwin said. “Your kindness and support is truly a blessing.”