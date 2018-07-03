The Department of Justice (DOJ) revealed a plea deal Tuesday to Imran Awan — former IT staffer for top House Democrats — which states the federal government found “no evidence” that Awan “violated federal law with respect to House computer systems.”

The plea deal states:

The Government has uncovered no evidence that your client violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems. Particularly, the Government has found no evidence that your client illegally removed House data from the House network or from House Members’ offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus Server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessed or transferred government information, including classified or sensitive information.

The DOJ’s offer allows Awan to plead guilty to making a false statement on a loan or credit application; a violation of 18 U.S. Code § 1014. Although the crime carries a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and a fine possibly exceeding $1,000,000 with restitution and interest penalties, the DOJ estimates a prison sentence of between zero and six months and a fine between $500 and $9,500 in the event of Awan’s acceptance of its terms.

The offer includes dismissal of all charges against Awan’s wife, Hina Alvi, listed in an August-issued indictment. It expires at the end of the day.

Awan, a Pakistani national, managed IT services for more than 20 congressional Democrats, including former DNC chairwoman Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) over several years.

Wasserman-Schultz opted against firing Awan until after he was arrested and had attempted to flee the country for Pakistan.

In May of 2017, Wasserman-Schultz threatened U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa with “consequences” for not returning computer equipment seized as part of a criminal investigation related to Awan and his wife.

Chris Gowen, Awan’s attorney, said last July that “ultra-right-wing-media” had victimized his client with an “anti-Muslim, right-wing smear job.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.