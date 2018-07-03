Melania Trump Visits Wounded Service Members on July 4th Eve

First lady Melania Trump spent the day before America’s Independence Day with wounded service members at Water Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland.

“I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today,” Mrs. Trump posted to her social media, along with several photos of her visit. The visit was unannounced and revealed after she arrived at the military medical center.

I had a wonderful visit to @WRBethesda today. Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/iPjxyRhY4H — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 3, 2018

Communications Director Stephanie Grisham wrote, “.@FLOTUS has just arrived to @WRBethesda for an unannounced visit to combat injured service members & their families,” upon the first lady’s arrival. “This administration will never stop supporting our men & women in uniform & the families who love them. Thank you!!!”

“Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform,” wrote the first lady.

Mrs. Trump was a patient at Walter Reed’s hospital herself just weeks ago. In mid-May the first lady underwent a planned embolization procedure there to treat a benign kidney condition. She spent about five days recovering there after the procedure. Her husband President Donald Trump visited her after the procedure and for consecutive days afterward, spending over an hour with her on each visit.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host military families for a picnic on Wednesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday.

