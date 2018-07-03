Police: Former Teacher Awaiting Sex Trial Caught with Student She Was Prohibited from Contacting

A former Connecticut high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students was found driving around one of her alleged victims, violating an order prohibiting her from contacting her victims, police said.

Police pulled over Laura Calladio Ramos, 32, of Milford, on June 22 when an officer spotted her driving while talking on a cell phone and discovered an alleged victim of hers had been in the car with her, the Connecticut Post reported.

Authorities charged Ramos, who resigned from her job as a special education teacher at Bridgeport’s Central High School in June 2017, with violating a protective order from the court ordering her not to have any contact with the students involved in the case.

Investigators suspect Ramos might have sexually assaulted multiple victims.

Ramos is awaiting trial for two counts of second-degree sexual assault, which she had been charged with after allegedly telling police she had sex with a student in her vehicle “multiple times” between December 2016 and April 2017.

Authorities say Ramos also sexually assaulted a second student multiple times in a restaurant’s electrical room, telling the student her husband no longer wanted to have an intimate relationship with her.

The former teacher is currently free on $50,000 bond and will appear before Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin at a court hearing Thursday.