A Rasmussen poll in late June revealed a majority of Americans — 59 percent — fear that those opposing President Donald Trump will “resort to violence” that may lead to a second civil war.

That shocking figure was buried, however, in the poll reporting, which highlighted the number of likely voters who believe a civil war is coming, without citing the anti-Trump factor.

“Thirty-one percent (31 percent) of Likely U.S. Voters say it’s likely that the United States will experience a second civil war sometime in the next five years, with 11 percent who say it’s Very Likely,” Rasmussen wrote about its poll. “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 59 percent consider a second civil war unlikely, but that includes only 29 percent who say it’s Not At All Likely.”

“But 59 percent of all voters are concerned that those opposed to President Trump’s policies will resort to violence, with 33 percent who are Very Concerned,” Rasmussen wrote later in its poll report.

And Rasmussen reported that Democrats are more worried about a clash (37 percent) than Republicans (32 percent), and of voters not affiliated with either major party, only 26 believe a civil war is at hand.

A majority also believe the media may play a role in future violence in the country.

“Fifty-three percent are concerned that those critical of the media’s coverage of Trump will resort to violence, with 24 percent who are Very Concerned,” Rasmussen reported in its poll. “Forty-two percent (42 percent) are not concerned about violence from media opponents, including 17 percent who are Not At All Concerned.”

The poll also compared the fear factor revealed in this poll with a poll taken at the same time in the spring of President Barack Obama’s second year in office — 53 percent and 28 percent, respectively, who were concerned about ideological differences leading to violence, according to Rasmussen.

Rasmussen reported that 1,000 likely voters took part in the poll conducted on June 21 and 24, 2018, which had a margin of sampling error at plus or minus three percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

