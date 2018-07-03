Prager: If We’re Nazis, Expect More Violence

Because of the ever-descending moral and intellectual state of the mainstream news media, there has been no outcry against the leftists who call President Donald Trump and all Americans who support him Nazis. Indeed, members of the media now regularly do so.

Without that outcry, this labeling will only increase; and this steadily increasing drumbeat of hysteria is likely to lead to one result: violence against conservatives.

It is not plausible to foresee any other outcome of left-wing normalization of the terms “Nazi” and “white supremacist.”

The American left has put itself in a moral quandary: Either it doesn’t mean it when it calls the president and his supporters Nazis, in which case it is merely guilty of cheapening — and, as I explained in my previous column, actually denying — the Holocaust, or it doesn’t mean it, in which case morality demands it take violent action against Trump supporters.