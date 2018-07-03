President Trump Meets with 4 SCOTUS Candidates, 2-3 More to Come

President Donald Trump met with four “outstanding” potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees Monday morning at the White House, telling the press he plans to meet with two or three more before making a decision.

Trump spoke after greeting and while sitting next to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

“We had a great talk in the morning, during the morning I interviewed and met with four potential justices of our great Supreme Court,” said Trump. “They are outstanding people. They are really incredible people in so many different ways, academically and every other way. And I had a very interesting morning.”

He called the four meetings “very interesting” and announced that he would meet with two or three more before making a decision on which candidate to nominate to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court of the United States.

President Trump said the decision will “be made over the next few days” with a previously communicated announcement date of Monday, July 9. “I look forward to that,” he said of the announcement. “I think the person that is chosen will be outstanding.”

