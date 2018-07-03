Reuters Poll: Young White Americans Flee Democrat Party in Droves Since Trump’s Election

Young white Americans are fleeing the Democrat Party en masse following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, a new poll reveals.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos Poll surveyed more than 16,000 registered voters between the ages 18 to 34 over the course of the last three months of 2018. This same poll was conducted in 2016 around the same time period.

Young white Americans, in 2016, favored Democrats over Republicans in 2016 by a 47 to 33 percent margin. Since Trump’s election — and his booming economy which has secured high-paying jobs and record job opportunities — young white Americans’ favoritism for Democrats has disappeared.

Today, 39 percent of young white Americans say they favor Republicans, while another 39 percent of young white Americans say they favor Democrats.

Overall, the poll revealed that Democrats are losing young Americans in general. For example, before Trump’s election, 55 percent of young Americans said they favored Democrats over Republicans. Today, that margin is down to only 46 percent of young Americans who are still loyal to Democrats.

Key to Trump’s election was the issue of mass illegal and legal immigration, wherein the United States admits more than 1.5 million immigrants every year. As Breitbart News reported, a majority of white Americans say immigration to the U.S. has made life in America “worse.”

The Reuters poll also comes as the Democratic Party is increasingly built on a platform of open borders in the hopes of diversifying the American electorate to dramatically change the direction of the country.

Overall, the U.S. is on track to bring in about 15 million new foreign born voters in the next 20 years, as the country continues admitting more than one million legal immigrants every year, as Breitbart News noted. This booming foreign born population is likely to hand electoral dominance over to Democrats.