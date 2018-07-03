Smashed Nebraska Republican Office Tagged with ‘Abolish ICE’ Graffiti

The Nebraska Republican Party posted photos on Tuesday of the smashed window at their campaign office and red graffiti reading ‘ABOLISH ICE’ on the nearby sidewalk.

“While they vandalize, we organize,” read part of the tweet from the Nebraska Republican Party’s official account. “Find your #Nebraska candidates and volunteer” the post directed with a link to their website.

The images showed a Nebraska Republican Party office front with a smashed window and ahead of that on the sidewalk were the red painted words, “ABOLISH ICE.” ICE is U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement whose activities include immigration law enforcement.

Some Democrats and leftist activists have been calling for ICE to be abolished. Some of those Democrats who have shied away from calling for the complete abolishment of ICE have opted instead of calling for the agency to be restructured.

Saturday’s open borders protests from Los Angeles to New York to Washington, DC were marked by fear-inducing language, calls to vote out Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections, and calls to abolish ICE.

Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Kenny Zoeller responded to the vandalism in a statement issued Tuesday morning:

This destructive criminal activity is disappointing, but unsurprising, given the increasingly radical rhetoric of national Democrat leaders and candidates like Jane Raybould, Kara Eastman, and Jane Kleeb. Violence is the natural result of the Left’s statements urging Democrats to literally ‘push back’ on Republicans and ‘resist’ at any cost. Voters face a stark choice between sanity and the rabid, hateful words that sparked this vandalism.

In the course of the 2016 presidential election, a North Carolina GOP office was firebombed. According to law enforcement officials that attacked occurred the night of October 15, 2016 when vandals threw a bottle of flammable liquid through a window of the Republican Party campaign office. The building was engulfed in flames. Graffiti spray-painted outside a nearby building read, “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else.”

Saturday’s open borders protests in Washington, DC were thick with images of the Holocaust and attempts to connect the horrors of that event with the Trump administration and Republicans in the United States today.

Tuesday morning President Donald Trump called out Rep. Maxine Waters and her remarks at the Los Angeles open borders protest last Saturday. He connected her with Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi as faces of the Democrat Party that will make people run from the party, “[Waters’] ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana