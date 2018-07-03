Trump Marks ‘Corrupt,’ ‘Crazy Maxine Waters’ the Face of Democrat Party

President Donald Trump coupled Rep. Maxine Waters with Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi as the “FACE of the Democrat Party,” predicting Tuesday that Waters’ “ranting and raving” will alienate people from her Party.

Trump called Waters “crazy” in a tweet that referenced her recent rants against the president in which she also warned anyone threatening her that “if you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal”:

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Waters claimed at Saturday’s open borders protest in Los Angeles, “We have members of Congress trying to intimidate me,” and “I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me.”

It was one of the multiple protests across the country calling for people to vote Republicans out in the November 2018 midterm elections. Many anti-immigration enforcement activists at these events called for an end to the federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement department (ICE).

Trump tweeted about Waters and her place as a rising face of the Democrat Party: “Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats!”

The president also pointed to “some” who say Waters is “one of the most corrupt people in politics.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.