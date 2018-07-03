Trump Praises Senate Candidate Morrisey: ‘Loves the People of West Virginia’

President Donald Trump predicted a “surprise” in the West Virginia U.S. Senate race on Tuesday night, calling the candidate incredibly energetic, strong, and someone who loves the people of his state.

Trump thanked Morrisey, Virginia’s current Attorney General, “who is fighting a great race.” The president was in West Virginia to speak at a Salute to Service dinner at Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs.

The President congratulated Morrisey on running for the U.S. Senate, calling him “a tough, strong guy.”

Morrisey won the Republican primary election in early May and will face off against incumbent Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in November.

“He ran an incredible race against some very talented people,” Trump said Tuesday of West Virginia’s Republican primary election. “And he won!”

“Now he has another race and it is going to be, and I see the polls have it very close, you may be surprised to see what is going to happen,” predicted Trump. “He has got incredible energy, incredible strength, and loves the people of West Virginia like a lot.”

Morrisey greeted Trump at the airport on Tuesday night as the president arrived in West Virginia:

Welcome back to West Virginia, @realDonaldTrump! It was an honor to greet @POTUS at the airport for a special celebration honoring our men and women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/2Hdvbbmybp — AG Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) July 4, 2018

Trump has endorsed Morrisey for the seat. He wished Morrisey “good luck” in the race against Manchin, adding, “We are proud of you. Great job!”

Donald Trump Jr. joined Morrisey on the campaign trail in early June. Trump Jr. said of Manchin’s record, “He gets on FOX News and does the pretend conservative thing, then he votes against tax reform … He sides with the EPA on all the excessive and oppressive regulations that are killing our mining industry.” He hit Manchin for supporting a bill challenging the second amendment.

