Trump Targets MS-13 ‘Infestation’: ICE Will ‘Get Them Out’

President Donald Trump slammed Democrats on Tuesday for not appreciating ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) work to get an “infestation” of MS-13 gang members out of America.

Het added what appeared to be a nod to the 2018 midterm elections by ending his Tuesday morning tweet with “Nov.”

When we have an “infestation” of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE! They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Leftist activists and Democrats held open borders protests on Saturday calling for people to vote out Republicans in the 2018 midterm elections and abolish ICE.

Trump said ICE law enforcement “are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments that bad immigration laws allow into our country.”

The President accused Democrats of not appreciating the “great job” that ICE does. He ended the tweet, “Nov.”

Monday night Trump warned that many Democrats would be voting for Republicans in November over Democrat leaders’ who want to “denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order”:

Many Democrats are deeply concerned about the fact that their “leadership” wants to denounce and abandon the great men and women of ICE, thereby declaring war on Law & Order. These people will be voting for Republicans in November and, in many cases, joining the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Much of the language at the Saturday protests rang out with a spirit of inducing fear. Leftist comparisons between Republicans or the Trump administration and events of the Holocaust are not new but were abounding at Saturday’s open borders protest in Washington, DC. The comparison raised images of the horrors of the Holocaust in attempts to vilify Republican and the Trump administration. Chants of “shame, shame” and “vote them out” were directed toward Republicans in midterm elections and the Trump administration.

