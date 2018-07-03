Walmart Hit with Boycott Threats Over Sale of Anti-Trump ‘Impeach 45’ T-Shirts

Walmart was hit with threats of a boycott Monday after customers became incensed when the retail giant began selling a line of clothes with slogans advocating the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The outrage over the “Impeach 45” t-shirts and other clothing sparked a campaign on social media with a hashtag of #BoycottWalmart, Fox News reported.

Conservative activist Ryan Fournier was one of those who first discovered the anti-Trump Walmart clothing line when he saw the “Impeach 45” baby jumper on the Walmart website.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

The clothing line that earned Fournier’s ire is produced by the Old Glory company, but that is just one of several companies selling anti-Trump merchandise on Walmart’s website. A search of the Walmart website shows a number of products advocating for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Like many companies, on its website, Walmart offers the merchandise from a variety of vendors that it does not necessarily stock in its brick and mortar retail outlets. But that propensity has gotten the company in trouble with customers in the past.

In December of last year, for instance, many were alarmed that Walmart was selling gear designed to appeal to the violent, socialist Antifa movement.

Also last year, the company apologized for selling products that seemed to advocate for the hanging of journalists with a t-shirt that read, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”

Then, in 2015, the company apologized for allowing its bakery to make a cake featuring the ISIS flag.

The retail giant also removed Confederate items from its website and stores. In June of 2015, the company released a statement saying, “We never want to offend anyone with the products that we offer. We have taken steps to remove all items promoting the Confederate flag from our assortment — whether in our stores or on our website.”

