WATCH: President Trump Delivers Speech in West Virginia

Donald Trump will deliver a speech in West Virginia Tuesday evening. The president will attend the Salute to Service Dinner, part of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier – the PGA golf tournament formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic – in White Sulphur Springs.
Just arrived in West Virginia! https://t.co/yjI0Xl5rMh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018
His remarks are set to begin at 6:40 pm Eastern.
Heading to West Virginia to be with my friend, @WVGovernor Jim Justice, at his beautiful Greenbrier Resort. He works hard, does a great job, and raises lots of money for charities!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018
