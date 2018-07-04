Billionaire La Croix CEO Accused of Sexually Harassing Male Pilots

Two lawsuits have come to light wherein male pilots accuse 82-year-old Nick Caporella — the CEO of National Beverage, which produces La Croix sparkling water — of sexual harassment.

The lawsuits were filed in the last two years in Florida, naming both Caporella and National Beverage as defendants.

The two former employees claim Caporella inappropriately touched them while flying with him — Caporella also pilots the aircraft — in his business jet’s cockpit. One of the lawsuits was settled in January of 2018.

The settled lawsuit, filed by pilot Terence Huenefeld, accused Caporella of “repeated unjustified, unwarranted and uninvited grabbing, rubbing and groping of Terry’s leg in a sexual manner, reaching up towards Terry’s sexual organs” across 18 flights between March and July of 2016. The accusations were withdrawn as a condition of the settlement.

The other lawsuit, filed by pilot Vincent Citrullo, is still pending. It accuses Caporella of engaging in unwanted touching across 14 flights, including grabbing Citrullo under his armpit and thigh, and moving his right hand up towards Citrullo’s genitals across the left leg.

Glenn Waldman, an attorney representing both Caporella and National Beverage, denied the pilots’ claims. He said the pilots are targeting Caporella because of his age and wealth. He claims to have spoken with other pilots who flew with Caporella.

“I talked to all of the former pilots going back decades. Nothing like this ever happened,” said Waldman.

National Beverage denied the allegation in a statement released Tuesday:

National Beverage Corp. and Nick Caporella completely and unequivocally deny the allegations recited in today’s Wall Street Journal. “There is no truth to any of the allegations and nothing remotely akin to the alleged events occurred,” the Company stated. “The allegations, which were lifted from employment-related lawsuits filed by two former associates, are contrary to the statements of many others who have known and flown with Mr. Caporella for decades. The Journal reporter chose to recklessly disregard documentary evidence that refuted the allegations that were the subject of the report.” Samuel Hathorn, chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee, stated, “The Board is aware of the allegations and knows them to be untrue, based on our knowledge of Mr. Caporella and the investigation that was conducted.”

Forbes estimates Caporella’s net worth at $4.2 billion.

La Croix sparkling water is described as “cultishly beloved” by EATER.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.