Black Lives Matter Activist Shaun King: ‘The 4th of July Has Always Been a Sham. Always.’

Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King, a leading voice on the left, declared on Twitter Wednesday: “The 4th of July was [sic] always been a sham. Always.”

Frederick Douglass was a prophet. Every single word of this is as true today as it was over 150 years ago. Read it all. The 4th of July was always been a sham. Always. pic.twitter.com/eaU4tIj8RR — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) July 4, 2018

King, who received BET’s “humanitarian hero” award last weekend, was commenting on a quote from abolitionist — and, later, Republican — Frederick Douglass.

In 1852, Douglass delivered a speech about the Fourth of July. King referenced a single passage in which Douglass said:

What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States, at this very hour.

But King left out the rest of the speech, which is available, in full, online.

Douglass began by praising the founding of the United States:

The 4th of July is the first great fact in your nation’s history — the very ring-bolt in the chain of your yet undeveloped destiny. Pride and patriotism, not less than gratitude, prompt you to celebrate and to hold it in perpetual remembrance. I have said that the Declaration of Independence is the ring-bolt to the chain of your nation’s destiny; so, indeed, I regard it. The principles contained in that instrument are saving principles. Stand by those principles, be true to them on all occasions, in all places, against all foes, and at whatever cost. … Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men too — great enough to give fame to a great age. It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory.

After recounting the evils of slavery, Douglass reminded his audience that the Constitution did not, in fact, mention it:

I differ from those who charge this baseness on the framers of the Constitution of the United States … Fellow-citizens! there is no matter in respect to which, the people of the North have allowed themselves to be so ruinously imposed upon, as that of the pro-slavery character of the Constitution. In that instrument I hold there is neither warrant, license, nor sanction of the hateful thing; but, interpreted as it ought to be interpreted, the Constitution is a GLORIOUS LIBERTY DOCUMENT. Read its preamble, consider its purposes. Is slavery among them? Is it at the gateway? or is it in the temple? It is neither. While I do not intend to argue this question on the present occasion, let me ask, if it be not somewhat singular that, if the Constitution were intended to be, by its framers and adopters, a slave-holding instrument, why neither slavery, slaveholding, nor slave can anywhere be found in it. … Now, take the Constitution according to its plain reading, and I defy the presentation of a single pro-slavery clause in it. On the other hand it will be found to contain principles and purposes, entirely hostile to the existence of slavery.

Douglass went on to paint an optimistic picture of America’s future — if it would live up to its principles and confront slavery:

Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. There are forces in operation, which must inevitably work the downfall of slavery. “The arm of the Lord is not shortened,” and the doom of slavery is certain. I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope. While drawing encouragement from the Declaration of Independence, the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of the age.

Shaun King declared Douglass a “prophet” — but he was a prophet of redemption, not despair. And it was precisely because he believed in the Fourth of July, and the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, that he believed in America’s future.

