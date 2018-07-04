‘Psychic’ World Cup Octopus Killed and Sold for Meat

“Rabiot” may have predicted Japan’s World Cup soccer results, but he failed to foresee his own ignoble demise.

The giant Pacific octopus gained internet celebrity when he predicted both Japan’s first against Columbia, and their draw versus Senegal. He did this by swimming to various corners of a small paddling pool, each labeled Win, Lose, or Draw. (If only he had seen the one labeled Dinner.)

After Rabiot’s untimely death, Japan lost to Poland and Belgium, booted from the runnings as its squirming Nostradamus was turned into an entree. Rabiot’s owner Kimio Abe decided that his famous “psychic” animal was worth more as meat than seer.

Rabiot was not the first cephalopod with a “talent” for soccer. In 2010, “Paul” correctly predicted the outcome of all of Germany’s games, and Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in the final. Paul, however, was fortunate enough to live out the remainder of his days in the comfort of the Oberhausen Sea Life Center.

Now, Abe is trying to reclaim his proximity to internet celebrity. “I hope that the second Rabiot will also give all the outcomes correctly and that Japan will go all the way,” he said. Hopefully, Rabiot II will prove to be more prescient than delicious.