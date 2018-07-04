Dan Rather on July 4th: ‘Great Sadness’ About Future with Donald Trump

Disgraced journalist Dan Rather commemorated Independence Day with a somber Facebook screed, expressing concern over the future of the United States.

Rather wrote:

I feel a deep tug at my heart knowing so many of my fellow Americans are beset by a great sadness at the prospects for our nation. I know the pain, and feel it too. This is a day when we should revel in our liberty, speak knowingly of civic pride, gather with friends and family in the solidarity of our citizenship, and reflect on the great beauty and bounty of our land – how lucky so many of us are to be Americans. However, so much of the news is full of dark clouds over our democracy.

The former CBS News anchor took aim at President Donald Trump, accusing him of tearing America’s social fabric, while ushering in an era of extreme patriotism.

“But on this Fourth of July, I refuse to let Donald Trump have the flag of the United States as his own,” a defiant Rather declared. “I refuse to have the Pledge of Allegiance to that flag, which for me harkens to boyhood civics lessons, and U.S. citizenship ceremonies, and the camaraderie for our military, sullied by the jingoism and divisions of our present national leaders.”

Rather concluded the post with a plea to all Americans: Do not forget the historical significance of July 4 or “let them take it away.”

Last month, the disgraced journalist criticized President Trump for disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles from a celebratory visit to the White House, describing it “akin to McCarthyism.” The event was canceled over a disagreement between the President and the NFL new policy mandating requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

“Trump disinvites Eagles from White House – while millions of Americans hurt,” tweeted Rather. “Puerto Rico suffers. Allies fret. The planet warms. He uses our National Anthem to sow disunity in what’s supposed to be the UNITED States of America. I think history will mark it as akin to McCarthyism.”

Trump disinvites Eagles from White House – while millions of Americans hurt. Puerto Rico suffers. Allies fret. The planet warms. He uses our National Anthem to sow disunity in what's supposed to be the UNITED States of America. I think history will mark it as akin to McCarthyism. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 5, 2018

Rather exited CBS in disgrace after erroneous reporting in 2004 that President George W. Bush shirked his duties — and may have possibly went AWOL — while serving in Texas Air National Guard during the Vietnam War.