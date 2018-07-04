On July 4, 1777, the United States of America celebrated the one year anniversary of its independence in Philadelphia with a feast, music, a military parade, and fireworks, according to an account written in the Virginia Gazette.

The article, written 241 years ago, offers a remarkable look at how the newly minted Americans marked the occasion, with a reverence for liberty and patriotism and gratitude for the men who fought and gave their lives to secure a nation.

The article concludes with what may articulate the true meaning of the holiday and reveal how many Americans today take for granted a day that marks the birth of the greatest and freest country on Earth:

The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with the greatest order and decorum, and the face of joy and gladness was universal. … Thus may the 4th of July, that glorious and ever memorable day, by the sons of freedom, from age to age till time shall be no more. Amen and Amen.

Here is the entire article published on July 5, 1777, and posted on the Colonial Williamsburg website (printed here as originally written in the English style of that time):

Yesterday the 4th of July, being the Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America, was celebrated in this city with demonstration of joy and festivity. About noon all the armed ships and gallies in the river were drawn up before the city, dressed in the gayest manner, with the colours of the United States and streamers displayed. At one o’clock, the yards being properly manned, they began the celebration of the day by discharge of thirteen cannon from each of the ships, and one each of the thirteen gallies, in honour of the Thirteen United States. In the afternoon an elegant dinner was prepared for Congress, to which were invited the President and Supreme Executive Council, and Speaker of the Assembly of this State, the General Officers and Colonels of the army, and strangers of eminence, and the members of the several Continental Boards in town. The Hessian band of music taken in Trenton the 26th of December last, attended and heightened the festivity with the some fine performances suited to the joyous occasion while a corps of British defectors, taken into the service of the continent by the State of Georgia, being draw up before the door, filled up the intervals with feux de joie. After dinner a number of toasts were drank, all breaking independence, and a generous love of liberty, and commemorating the memories of those brave and worthy patriots who gallantly exposed their lives, and fell gloriously in defence of freedom and the righteous cause of their country. Each toast was followed by a discharge of artillery and small arms, and a suitable piece of music by the Hessian band. The glorious fourth of July was reiterated three times, accompanied with triple discharges of cannon and small arms, and loud huzzas that resounded from street to street throughout the city. Towards evening several troops of horse, a corps of artillery and a brigade of North Carolina forces, which was in town on the way to join the grand army, were drawn up in Second Street and reviewed by Congress and the General Officers. The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks, which began and concluded with the greatest order and decorum, and the face of joy and gladness was universal. Thus my the 4th of July, that glorious and ever memorable day, by the sons of freedom, from age to age till time shall be no more. Amen and Amen.

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter