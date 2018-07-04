Poll: Trump Voters Say Hamburgers ‘Most American’ Fourth of July Food

A poll released Wednesday revealed that Donald Trump voters think that hamburgers are the “most American” food to eat on July 4, while Democrats prefer hot dogs.

The Axios poll revealed that, regardless of income level or gender, 35 percent of Americans believe hamburgers are the most patriotic food. However, hot dogs came in a close second for women, with 32 percent for hamburgers and 31 percent for hot dogs.

Thirty-nine percent of Trump voters backed hamburgers as the best July 4 holiday food, while 33 percent of Hillary Clinton voters prefer hot dogs.

Beer came in third place as the most American drink, while watermelon and barbeque chicken placed right behind beer.

Walmart released data last year revealing that more states prefer hamburgers to hot dogs. Walmart tracked the sales of hot dogs and hamburgers in the four weeks leading up to the Fourth of July and found that 39 states prefer hamburgers to hot dogs.

Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Hawaii, and West Virginia preferred hot dogs to hamburgers.

On Tuesday, the Hill surveyed politicians across the political spectrum to learn if they prefer hot dogs or hamburgers.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he prefers hamburgers, calling them “an all American food.”

Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) concurred with his Democrat colleague, saying, “Oh, I’m a hamburger guy. Mustard, onions, and pickles.”

House Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman Mark Walker (R-NC) said he likes hot dogs.

Rep. Walker contended, “It’s gotta be a hot dog. In North Carolina, they put slaw on it, so if you don’t like slaw, you gotta remember to take it off.”

In contrast, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) suggested he prefers a healthy salad for July 4.

“This Fourth of July, it’s going to be a salad. I’m going to be healthy for once so I can come back here and fight the good fight,” Blumenauer told the Hill.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney said his favorite food is a hot dog.