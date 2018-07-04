President Trump Touts Space Force at Military Independence Day Picnic

President Donald Trump promoted the creation of a United States military space force yet again during Wednesday’s White House Fourth of July Independence Day military picnic.

Trump introduced one representative from each of several current branches of the U.S. military. When he got to Air Force representative Captain Brook Peel and was praising Peel’s work, he paused, “and by the way, I might add, we very well may soon have the Space Force. You’ve been hearing about that.”

The space force remark elicited cheers from the military crowd.

“Everyone is very excited about that,” Trump continued.

President Trump has suggested the creation of a U.S. military space force several times. During a mid-June White House event, he announced plans to order the Pentagon to create this new military agency. “It is not enough to have an American presence in space, we must have an American dominance in space,” he said at the time. He proposed that the agency is created “separate but equal.”

At that mid-June event, Trump directed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford to “go get it.” He warned, “We don’t want China and Russia and other countries leading us.”

