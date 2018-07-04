The U.S. embassy in Berlin is celebrating Independence Day with a helping hand — or should we say paw — from Ambassador Richard Grenell’s dog “Lola.”

Happy #IndependenceDay from Lola and U.S. Embassy #Berlin. We will be closed tomorrow, #July4, in observance of the holiday. pic.twitter.com/2AvKLS32ID — US-Botschaft Berlin (@usbotschaft) July 3, 2018

The embassy — which is closed on the Fourth of July — wished Americans a Happy Independence Day with a photo featuring Grenell’s dog. “Happy #IndependenceDay from Lola and U.S. Embassy #Berlin. We will be closed tomorrow, #July4, in observance of the holiday,” the embassy tweeted. Grennel’s Blue Lacy is pictured posing in front of an American flag, sporting a pair of red and blue sunglasses.

Lola, who moved to Berlin with Grenell, is a familiar face on its owner’s Instagram account. How much does the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat in Germany love his hound? “[M]y dog runs my life,” his Twitter bio states.

Newark to Berlin #lola A post shared by richardgrenell (@richardgrenell) on May 7, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

Christmas tree on the pier? meh. A post shared by richardgrenell (@richardgrenell) on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Lola For President #MakeAmericaLovableAgain A post shared by richardgrenell (@richardgrenell) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Lola wanted a selfie #lifeoflola A post shared by richardgrenell (@richardgrenell) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Grenell’s said he aims to “empower” emerging conservative leaders across Europe.

“There are a lot of conservatives throughout Europe who have contacted me to say they are feeling there is a resurgence going on,” he told Breitbart London’s Chris Tomlinson. “I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders. I think there is a groundswell of conservative policies that are taking hold because of the failed policies of the left.”

Lola was sitting in on this interview, as well.