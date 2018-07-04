Stormy Lawyer Michael Avenatti: If Trump Runs in 2020, ‘I Will Run’

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing porn star Stormy Daniels, announced Wednesday that he would run for president in 2020 against Donald Trump should he seek reelection, but claimed he would only run if there was no other candidate whom he thinks could beat the president.

IF (big) he seeks re-election, I will run, but only if I think that there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him. We can't relive 2016. I love this country, our values and our people too much to sit by while they are destroyed. #FightClub #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Avenatti posted the tweet in response to a user who asked when the left-wing lawyer for Stormy Daniels would launch his 2020 presidential bid.

Avenatti wrote a series of tweets, one warning American voters that Trump could win again and another outlining his support for issues such as abortion, gay rights, and amnesty for illegal immigrants.

To those that claim that only a traditional politician with "experience" can beat Trump, go back & look at the results from 2016. He beat all 15 of those candidates that he faced (crushed many). If we go down the same path and are not smart, don't be surprised with the result. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Solidly pro choice. Would never nominate a justice to the SCOTUS who did not believe in Roe or who would seek to outlaw same sex marriage. Fully support equality for women & people of all races, & gay rights. We don't separate families at the border. And we don't kiss-up to Putin — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 4, 2018

Avenatti traveled to the U.S. southern border two weeks ago to represent 50 mothers separated from their children after authorities detained them for crossing the border illegally, and he advertised his services to get new clients.

The month before his trip, a judge hit Avenatti’s law firm with a $10 million bankruptcy judgment.