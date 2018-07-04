WATCH: President Trump Remembers America’s First Brave Independence Day

President Donald J. Trump issued an Independence Day message on Wednesday, recalling the founders’ brave action adopting the Declaration of Independence and the sacrifices of American patriots who have fought and died for the people of the United States.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are truly honored to wish every American a Happy Independence Day,” President Trump began in a video posted the morning of the 4th of July, 2018.

He continued:

It was 242 years ago today in Philadelphia that 56 brave representatives of the American people adopted our Declaration of Independence. They announced to the world that America would be free and America would be independent. They pledged their lives, their fortunes, and they sacred honor. In so doing they forever changed the course of human history. General George Washington and his army of brave patriots fought a long, tough war with the British to win America’s freedom. Win they did. From Bunker Hill to Saratoga to Yorktown, American soldiers fought and died to secure our independence and to make a sovereign nation. Today as we celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, let us never forget that our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes and these were great American heroes. And let us share the grateful heart of our nation with every veteran and member of the United States armed forces. Truly special people. We are in awe of their courage and we are eternally in their debt. Together we honor their noble sacrifice by pledging our love and loyalty to our country, our flag, and our fellow citizens. We are and will always be one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. Happy Fourth of July and God bless America.

On Tuesday Trump flew to West Virginia to honor veterans at a Salute to Service banquet. He praised veterans for their service to country. “we’re gathered here on the eve of the 4th of July to celebrate the courageous men and women who make freedom possible, our brave servicemembers and our wonderful veterans. We love our veterans,” he said to applause from the crowd. He emphasized the importance of cleaning up the Veteran’s Administration and the work that has been done already under his administration to reach this goal, including a White House VA hotline and speeding up the claims process.

First Lady Melania Trump spent part of her July 3 visiting with wounded veterans at Walter Reed medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland. She posted several pictures of her time there along with a “Thank you to the many dedicated service members & medical staff who take such good care of our men & women in uniform.”

President Trump and First Lady Melania will host military families for a White House Independence Day picnic this evening and fireworks.

