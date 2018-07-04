Woman Scales Statue of Liberty After Ten ‘Abolish ICE’ Protestors Arrested

A woman was spotting climbing the base of the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday after at least ten people protesting against ICE were arrested.

National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis confirmed the protesters were taken into custody after breaking federal regulations prohibiting hanging banners from the monument.

The large banner read “Abolish I.C.E.” ICE is a division of the Department of Homeland Security whose officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants inside the U.S.

Activists with the group Rise and Resist say they hung the banner to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. The protesters called for called deportations to be halted and all families to be united that were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rise and Resist said in a tweet the woman scaling the Statue of Liberty is not affiliated with the group:

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

