Car Explodes After Man Ignites Firework Inside Vehicle

An Ohio man attempting to make his own Fourth of July fireworks spectacle caused his car to explode Wednesday night when he ignited a firework inside a vehicle full of them.

WTHR reported that the man attempted to throw an ignited firework out of the window of his vehicle, but the firework ricocheted back inside the car filled with several other fireworks:

Police received reports of a car fire and called in a bomb squad for backup when they realized there were multiple fireworks inside of the vehicle.

When the bomb squad arrived at the scene, they evacuated residents in area homes as a precaution.

Police said the vehicle caused such a powerful explosion, it set off the airbags in cars parked on the other side of the street.

Rescue workers pulled one man out of the vehicle before the car exploded.

Medics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The fireworks explosion in Ohio caused a big bang, whereas two explosions in a fireworks shop in Tultepec, Mexico, killed 19 people and injured at least 31 Thursday. The explosions destroyed multiple buildings, including small patches of farmland and modest homes.