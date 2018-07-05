Dem Hikind Supporting GOP Until Schumer Restores ‘Sanity and Honesty’ to Democrats

In a letter published on Hikind’s Facebook page, the powerful New York lawmaker criticized Schumer over a mailer he recently received from the Senate Minority Leader highlighting “hard right attacks” — ignoring the various policy victories under President Donald Trump.

“You forgot to tell us about the economy. As good as it’s been, economists expect even more growth through the end of the year,” Hikind began. “You forgot to tell us about unemployment, which is lower than it has been in decades, while economic confidence is at a 17-year high. It’s also at a record low for minorities.”

Hikind chided Schumer for failing to acknowledge the United States’ strengthened ties with Israel which were weakened under President Barack Obama. “You forgot to tell us about the most remarkable relationship between the United States and our ally Israel ever. Or about moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, which you yourself applauded.

Turning his attention to the now-defunct Iran deal, Hikind criticized Schumer for his silence after President Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“You forgot to tell us about the successful dismantling of the Iran Deal—a deal which you yourself opposed and knew threatened the rest of the world by making it easier for Iran, the leading supporter of world terrorism, to develop nuclear weapons,” Hikind continued.

President Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the deal on May 8, keeping his campaign promise to end the deal reached by the Obama administration. “This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” President Trump said prior to signing a memorandum to end the agreement. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

Hikind also expressed hope that the historic summit between President Trump and dictator Kim Jong-un could bring potential peace with a denuclearized North Korea.

The New York Assemblyman concluded his fiery letter by accusing the Senate Minority leader of “betraying the ideals that [Democrats] once stood for,” and therefore will support Republicans until the party changes its priorities.

“Senator Schumer, as a fellow Democrat, I ask you to work to restore sanity and honesty to our party so I can feel good about supporting it fully. Until then, I’m afraid the Republicans have my support,” he said.