Former Fox News Exec Bill Shine Joins Trump White House

The White House announced Thursday that Bill Shine, former co-president of Fox News, will be joining the administration in a dual role as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.

The announcement came from the office of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“President Donald J. Trump announced today that Bill Shine will join the White House staff. Mr. Shine will serve as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications,” the statement reads. “He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role. Previously, Mr. Shine served as Co-President of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.”

Shine served as co-president of Fox News after the departure of founding CEO Roger Ailes — until he resigned in May 2017, under fire for his handling of sexual harassment allegations against multiple figures at the company.

Shine’s management experience and eye for talent made him a top contender for the job, insiders reportedly said in the run-up to his appointment.

President Trump “sees Shine as someone who can bring some organization and management to the communications team and who knows TV at the highest level in terms of talent and production,” one suppose source told CBS News.

The incoming communications director is a former producer for Sean Hannity — one of the President’s staunchest media surrogates.

Donald Trump Jr., while traveling with the President on Air Force One to Montana for a rally in Great Falls Thursday evening, praised Shine as a “[c]ompetent, hard working and a believer in making America great again!”