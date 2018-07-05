Johns Hopkins Hospital Complex Evacuated — Hazmat Situation for Possible Tuberculosis

Maryland National Guard/Flickr

Two buildings at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland are under evacuation Thursday amid a hazmat situation prompted by possible broken vials of tuberculosis.

Hospital officials say they believe an unspecified number of individuals were exposed to tuberculosis at the health facility at around 12:20 pm EST. The Baltimore City Fire Department is currently on-scene at 1500 block of Jefferson Street. Caroline Street is presently closed off.

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes,” reads an overview of the disease from the Mayo Clinic.

This story is developing. 

