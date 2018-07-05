Two buildings at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland are under evacuation Thursday amid a hazmat situation prompted by possible broken vials of tuberculosis.

Hospital officials say they believe an unspecified number of individuals were exposed to tuberculosis at the health facility at around 12:20 pm EST. The Baltimore City Fire Department is currently on-scene at 1500 block of Jefferson Street. Caroline Street is presently closed off.

A building at the Johns Hopkins Hospital complex has been​ evacuated Thursday afternoon because of a possible tuberculosis exposure, Baltimore City fire officials tell 11 News. Photos: @dcollinsWBAL pic.twitter.com/qPfl1Z943K — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) July 5, 2018

BREAKING: Baltimore City Fire officials are investigating a hazmat incident at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Fox45 has a crew on the scene. pic.twitter.com/aNOteH4PxO — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) July 5, 2018

Evacuations at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 2 bldgs caused by possible exposure to tuberculosis fire officials say pic.twitter.com/3wmIpTPi9Y — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) July 5, 2018

“Tuberculosis (TB) is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects your lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes,” reads an overview of the disease from the Mayo Clinic.

