Rhode Island Democrats rescinded the controversial endorsement Thursday of a pro-Trump male candidate over Moira Walsh, a sitting lawmaker.

The decision to pull Michael Earnheart’s endorsement for a State House seat came amid a national backlash from Democrats and frustration from liberal voters who claim the state’s leaders are not addressing concerns about issues including abortion rights and sexual harassment.

Walsh, a 27-year-old single mother and former waitress who has served as a state legislator since January 2017, lambasted the party on her personal Facebook page. “Fam, I am FURIOUS,” she wrote on June 30, nearly a week before the endorsement was rescinded. “Tell me how the Democratic Party endorsed my gun toting, trump voting opponent. The Democratic Party is showing it’s [sic] true colors.”

Outraged progressives voiced their support for Walsh, including television actress Debra Messing, until the party backed down.

In an email obtained by Rhode Island Public Radio, Earnheart said he accepted the party’s decision to withdraw the endorsement and vowed to move the state “forward in a positive direction.”

“With a strong focus on improving the economy and the business climate of our state, I feel strongly that I am the most qualified candidate to represent the people of District 3 in Providence,” wrote Earnheart. “However, I do not wish to be a distraction. Democratic Party Chairman Joseph McNamara informed me today of his action to rescind my endorsement, and I accept his decision.

“With this behind me, I will take my case directly to the voters in the Democratic Primary in order to move our state forward in a positive direction,” he concluded.

State Rep. Joe McNamara, the party’s chairman, admitted he didn’t know Earnheart supported Donald Trump when they endorsed him, saying it was “difficult to do a complete history” of the candidate.

He also blamed Walsh for not seeking the endorsement.

“It’s not rocket science,” he said.

Walsh celebrated the withdrawal on Twitter and warned party leaders she “won’t forget what happened,” with the endorsement.

“You guys called, emailed and carrier pigeoned the dem party until they finally caved,” she said. “I officially have a fair race. To be clear RI Dem Chair gets no brownie points for the take backsies.”

Walsh suggested this week that the decision by state party leaders to endorse Earnheart was partly due to sexism.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence that I am outspoken, and the fact they endorsed my opponent,” Walsh began. “I think that strong, outspoken women who demand what they deserve really bothers the good old boys club up there, and I think that rather than acquiesce to our really, really reasonable requests they think that the easier thing to do is to replace us with people who won’t make such audacious requests as equal pay and women’s reproductive rights.”

In an interview with GoLocal, Earnheart confirmed he voted for Donald Trump during the presidential election. “I have been a registered Democrat all my life,” he said. “In 2016 I disaffiliated so I could vote in the Republican primary because I found both Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton to be not strong supporters of business.”

